International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Tomkins now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

NYSE IFF opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

