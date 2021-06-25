International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IFFT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

