International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

