Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.51. 10,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $486.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

