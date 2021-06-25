Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.91% of Intuit worth $953,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.19. 7,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $486.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

