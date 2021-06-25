Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,330,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $237.35 and a 12 month high of $351.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

