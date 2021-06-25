Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $80,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 971,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 645,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $24,760,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,344 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43.

