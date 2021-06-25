Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

