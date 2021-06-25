Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Investar worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Investar by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.