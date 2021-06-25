Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gerdau (GGB)

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

6/15/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Gerdau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Gerdau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE GGB opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 382,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 903.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

