Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 25th (ASHTY, ASRT, ASYS, ATRO, AXTI, BASFY, BB, BBCP, BMWYY, BRTHY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 25th:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

