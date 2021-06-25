Investors Buy High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,323 call options.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,019. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

