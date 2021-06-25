Investors Buy High Volume of Milestone Scientific Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,478% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MLSS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,521. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

