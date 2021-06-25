Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,399 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43,302% compared to the typical volume of 47 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 4,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,468. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

