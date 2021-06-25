Investors Purchase High Volume of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

