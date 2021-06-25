Investors Purchase High Volume of Paysafe Call Options (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 98,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 373% compared to the typical volume of 20,826 call options.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

