Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 19,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the average daily volume of 2,072 call options.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 132,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

