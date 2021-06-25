Invitation Homes (INVH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH):

6/24/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Invitation Homes is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

5/21/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 78,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

