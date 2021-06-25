Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 4%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

