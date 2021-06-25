IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226,627.52

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $226,627.52 and $4,591.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

