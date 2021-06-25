IoT Chain (ITC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.84 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00074246 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.