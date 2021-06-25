IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $210.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

