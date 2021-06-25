Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.77. Ipsen shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 646 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSEY. Societe Generale lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.