iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.