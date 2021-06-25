IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $69.85 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,019,206,618 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,561,529 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

