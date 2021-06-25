Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,789 shares of company stock worth $5,598,425. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

