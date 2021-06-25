iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.12 and last traded at $102.12. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.