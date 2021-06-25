iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $96,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

