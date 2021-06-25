iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2,421.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

