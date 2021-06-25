iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Boosted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2,421.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.