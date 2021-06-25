iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Cut by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 602,422 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

