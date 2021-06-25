iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 63,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,790% from the average daily volume of 3,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21.

