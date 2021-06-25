iShares International Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,340% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 401,232 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

