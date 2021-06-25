iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,760. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03.

