iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,293.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 694,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 474,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

