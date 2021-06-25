iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,226 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 174,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 313,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 281,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period.

BATS:SMIN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 19,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

