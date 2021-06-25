iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

