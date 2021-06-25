iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.89 and a 52 week high of $195.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

