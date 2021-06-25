iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 252.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.8% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $271.10. 52,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.