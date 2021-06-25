iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $271.20. 71,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,622. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

