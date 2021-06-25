iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.12. 182,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,848. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $427.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

