Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Reaches $0.36

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $271,543.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

