Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed Sells 15,989,876 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,488,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,599. The company has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

