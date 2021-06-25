Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $25.89. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 6,783 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.