Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $25.89. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 6,783 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.
About Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.