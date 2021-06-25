Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 3,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,402,000. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

