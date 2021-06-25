IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in IVERIC bio by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.06 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

