IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.83% of IVERIC bio worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $546.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

