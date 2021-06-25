IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.23. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 10,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $559.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

