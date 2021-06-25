IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

IWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 303.30 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.76. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

