Ixcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 327% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $848.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,198,292 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

