J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce sales of $313.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $14,687,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $175.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

